The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) launched the second phase of a new statewide educator supply and demand marketplace, providing additional data to schools and the state to strengthen and support Indiana’s educator pipeline. Indiana secretary of Education, Dr. Katie Jenner, joins the show to explain how it works and what it has to offer. If you’re looking for a job, you can find open positions and apply here.

