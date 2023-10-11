INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University is celebrating their upcoming homecoming with an opportunity for you to learn more about the institution with a community service project, blood drive and an alumni awards reception where they will honor Indiana national guard’s first black female general – Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw.
University Ambassadors share more about the festivities taking place.
INDIANAPOLIS — Martin University is celebrating their upcoming homecoming with an opportunity for you to learn more about the institution with a community service project, blood drive and an alumni awards reception where they will honor Indiana national guard’s first black female general – Brigadier General Felicia Brokaw.