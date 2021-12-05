Martinsville celebrates “Jingle Bell Rock” singer Bobby Helms

MARTINSVILLE – The City of Martinsville is celebrating one of their own.

Singer Bobby Helms recorded one of the most recognizable Christmas songs, “Jingle Bell Rock,” which was released in 1957.

On Sunday, December 5th, Helms will be honored during the “Bobby Helms Jingle Bell Rock Christmas Music Spectacular.” The event will feature live music, refreshments, visits from Santa and his friends, as well as the city’s Christmas tree lighting.

We caught up with Bobby’s son Rob to talk about the event.