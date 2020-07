INDIANAPOLIS – Marion County’s mask mandate went into effect Thursday, July 8. The Arts Council of Indianapolis used colorful posters created by local artists. Those posters are now popping up across the city as part of the #MaskUpIndy campaign.

In all, six artists were chosen. FOX59 spoke with Tasha Beckwith, one of those six.

To see more of Beckwith’s work, head to the following link: Tasha Beckwith Fine Art