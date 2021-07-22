‘MasterChef’ bonus interviews: Will Kelsey open a restaurant after the show?

INDIANAPOLIS — “MasterChef: Legends” is on a two-week hiatus, returning to FOX59 on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

While you’re waiting, we caught up with Fishers contestant Kelsey Murphy again to get behind-the-scenes info about the show, her thoughts on one of the toughest competitors and her plans after the show.

In the clip above, Murphy talks about some of her ideas for pursuing a career in the food industry after her time on MasterChef, plus what type of restaurant she’d open, if she goes that route.

Below, she talks about a competitor who is showing up strong week after week, surprising those who underestimated her in the beginning.

And here she previews the show’s return on Aug. 11, when contestants tackle a street food challenge.

The assignment is to turn ordinary foods like hot dogs and ice cream into fine cuisine.

Watch Murphy Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on FOX59 when the show returns in August.