‘MasterChef’ episode 7: Fishers contestant talks Gordon Ramsey’s wrath and her biggest competitors

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the Wednesday, July 14 episode, you might not want to read on.

INDIANAPOLIS — Seven episodes in, we’ve learned that our local “MasterChef: Legends” contestant makes it to the top 10 of this cooking competition.

Kelsey Murphy of Fishers was in the top tier again during this week’s pasta challenge.

We caught up with Murphy for her reaction to the episode, plus a preview of what’s coming next week.

Here, she talks about her reaction to Chef Gordon Ramsey’s harsh critiques:

She also dishes on which contestants will be her biggest competition:

Finally, she looks ahead to next week’s episode featuring California cuisine, when she’s introduced to some very unusual ingredients you don’t see in the Midwest.

Watch Murphy every Wednesday at 8 p.m. on FOX59 to cheer her on.