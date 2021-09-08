‘MasterChef’ behind the scenes: Fishers contestant Kelsey Murphy answers common viewer questions

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Murphy has been getting a lot of questions about her time on “MasterChef: Legends,” but what do people ask most often?

If you’re a fan of the show — or reality TV in general — chances are they’re the same questions that cross your mind while watching.

Murphy answered four common questions about how filming works, sharing behind-the-scenes secrets about what you don’t see on TV.

Are MasterChef contestants given recipes or training?

There is some coaching involved. Contestants get practice time in the kitchen where they have access to a culinary team for advice, to answer questions and for help with techniques.

The details of the challenge aren’t revealed until the day of, but contestants have one or two hours after they learn about the challenge to conceptualize a dish. Production breaks for lunch and for contestants to read the rules, allowing them to think about what they want to make.

“That’s kind of why, when we go into the pantry to pick out our ingredients, we look like we know what we’re looking for — and that’s because we usually do,” Murphy said. “We have an idea of what we’re going to be making.”

How long does it take to film MasterChef?

The days filming MasterChef are very, very long. Contestants show up about 5 a.m. for hair and makeup and might not wrap up until 10 p.m.

They film five or six days a week, and the filming process for this season lasted about six week total, not counting a long break in the middle due to COVID.

Some seasons take eight or 10 weeks to film, but this season’s process was expedited because of the pandemic.

Is the food cold by the time the judges taste it?

In a word, yep. The food has usually been sitting around more than two hours, Murphy said.

Right after they finish cooking, the show takes the finished plates to get “beauty” shots of all the dishes — the close-up photos and video of food you see on the show.

When the contestants are done cooking, they leave each element of their dish, from extra meat to sauces, sitting on their stations. As soon as they’re off the set, the judges go to each station to taste what’s there while it is still hot. This is how they determine who makes the top and bottom groups.

When you actually see the judges tasting dishes on the show, they’re doing it just for the cameras.

Can contestants hear what the judges say while they’re cooking?

While the contestants are cooking, the judges are up front commenting on what each person is doing. So we wondered, can the home chefs hear that?

Usually not, Kelsey said. The people in the very front might be within ear shot, but no one has time to focus on the conversations while they’re racing the clock.

Plus, the judges say the same things directly to the contestants when they’re walking around the stations, she said. They also offer feedback and advice.

“I always took the standpoint, if Gordon Ramsey is going to give me advice or a cooking tip, I’m going to follow his direction,” Murphy said. “Not a lot of people did that.”