MasterChef’s Kelsey Murphy dishes on Gordon Ramsey’s not-so-helpful advice

INDIANAPOLIS — After a two-week hiatus during the Olympics, “MasterChef: Legends” returned Wednesday, Aug. 11 with a street food challenge.

We caught up with Kelsey Murphy, the contestant who lives in Fishers, for her take on the episode, some behind-the-scenes scoop and a preview of what to expect next week.

Below, she talks about feeling stressed during this week’s challenge, particularly after Chef Gordon Ramsey gave her some advice that didn’t pan out.

She also talks about whether she typically gets the chance to taste her entire dish before it goes to the judges.

This week, she had some uncertainty about how her dessert would be received because she ran out of time to taste all the elements together.

Finally, she talks about what it means to be wearing a black apron as the competition heats up.

Murphy will be one of eight remaining contestants on the next episode, airing Wednesday, Aug. 18 on FOX59.

