‘MasterChef’ preview: Fishers’ Kelsey Murphy gets injured in girls vs. boys team challenge

INDIANAPOLIS — We’re down to the final six contestants, and in the coming episode it’s another team challenge: men vs. women.

The challenge is a restaurant takeover, and each team is tasked with serving two courses to a table of Michelin Star chefs.

Fishers contestant Kelsey Murphy gives us a little preview of the episode, first talking about the pressure of home chefs cooking for professionals of this caliber.

Then she talks briefly about her injury — which happened right in the middle of the challenge.

It’s kind of a bad injury, and she didn’t have long to bounce back.

Help us cheer on Murphy Wednesday, Sept. 1 at 8 p.m. on FOX59.