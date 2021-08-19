‘MasterChef’ web extra: how the show changed Kelsey’s cooking and her reaction to the first group challenge

SPOILER ALERT: If you haven't watched the Wednesday, Aug. 18 episode, you may not want to read on.

INDIANAPOLIS — Kelsey Murphy of Fishers, a contestant on “MasterChef: Legends,” stopped by FOX59 Morning to talk about this week’s episode and preview what’s coming on the show.

In Wednesday’s episode, the home cooks were asked to make a dish for their personal legend. Murphy chose her dad and aunt, who both passed away a few years ago.

She got great critiques from all three judges and made it through to the next round — where she’s paired up with a fellow contestant for the first group challenge of the season.

In the clip below, she shares her reaction to finding out she’d be working with a partner.

“I’m very much a leader, and I like being in charge in the kitchen, so having to work with somebody else, I was very, very nervous about it,” she said.

The challenge didn’t turn out as badly as she feared.

Murphy said she was lucky to have a collaborative partner. The two worked well together, and her partner allowed let her take the lead, which kept her in her comfort zone.

In the clip below, she talks about chaos and communication challenges behind the scenes of the episode — which also happened to be the last one filmed before the show had to take an unexpected break in production due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finally, we talked to Murphy about how her experience on the show has changed her cooking style at home — and what her husband has to say about the skills she picked up.

Tune in next Wednesday at 8 p.m. to cheer Murphy on, find out who she’s partnered with for the team challenge, and learn whether she survives another week of competition.