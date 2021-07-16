‘MasterChef’ Web Extra: Kelsey talks this week’s winner, growing pressure and the drama to come

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you've yet to watch the Wednesday, July 14 episode

INDIANAPOLIS — Our local “MasterChef: Legends” contestant easily made it into the top 10 Wednesday night with a pasta dish the judges loved.

We talked to Kelsey Murphy of Fishers again this week for her reaction to the episode and a preview of what to expect in the coming weeks.

The next episode airs Wednesday, July 21 at 8 p.m., then the show goes on a two-week hiatus, returning Aug. 11.

We all love some good reality show drama, but when it comes to Autumn’s win, Murphy said it was well deserved.

The four women who made the top tier are all close, she said, and they support one another.

It’s not all sunshine and roses going forward, though.

Murphy said emotions are starting to run high and the pressure is getting to some of the contestants.

You’ll see that play out in some drama next week.