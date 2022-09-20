Chef Kelsey Murphy’s ‘Inspo’ is coming to Lucas Oil Stadium this season starting this Sunday, Sept 25th!

Located outside section 132 by the Crown Royal Blue Room, largely in wall space that used to house Gridiron Grill.

‘Inspo’ will offer menu items such as: Cuban Sandwich, Asian sticky wings, Crispy smoked wings, Sriracha mac and cheese, and Waygu Hot dog.

It all starts this Sunday Sept. 25th and continues for every home game at Lucas Oil. Kelsey will be at each game serving and meeting you!

If you’d like to learn more about Kelsey, click here to read more on her website.