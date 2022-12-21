

Christmastime can easily stir up mixed feelings for those who are maybe newly single, worried about being alone or enjoying their solo life. Well, whatever your relationship status– this time of year tends to highlight many emotions, both good and bad. But we all deserve to make the most of our holiday time.

Matchmaker and modern dating coach, Laura Jacobs joined us live this morning on zoom to share some helpful tips on navigating the holidays while flying solo.

