Owning your own business comes with a lot of responsibilities and a lot of hard work. Indianapolis and our surrounding communities are no stranger to business start-ups by men and women looking to be in business for themselves. Ask any of them – chances are getting that business off the ground, up and running was probably the hardest part of the plan.

That’s where Maven Space comes in. It’s a co-working and event space created by women, for women. Maven Space is celebrating its one-year anniversary.

Leslie bailey, co-founder and CEO of Indy Maven joined FOX59 Monday morning to talk about Maven Space and how it’s helping women entrepreneurs get started.