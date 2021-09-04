“Mayberry Man” movie premiers in Danville

DANVILLE – An Indiana-based film is set for a Hollywood-style red carpet premiere in Danville.

For years, Danville has been the home of Mayberry in the Midwest, based on The Andy Griffith Show. Now, the town is one of the stars of the movie, since it was largely filmed there.

We caught up with Rik Roberts, Allan Newsome and Chris Bauman, who all appear in the movie, to talk about what it was like filming the movie.

Want to attend the premiere in Danville and meet the cast & crew? It starts at 6 p.m. at the Royal Theater.