Meals on wheels in need of volunteers

INDIANAPOLIS - In a time where breast cancer affects one in every eight women, the need for more research to find a cure has not been higher. Al Reszel's wife is a 10 year survivor, and he is in the middle of a cross-country bicycle trip, all in order to raise money for research.

Reszel started this most recent trip in Malibu, California. His goal is to make it to New York City. He made a stop in Peru, Indiana, so FOX59 spoke with him about his work, and why it's so important to recognize the need for more work to be done.