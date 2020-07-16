Meals on wheels in need of volunteers

HAMILTON COUNTY– Meals on Wheels of Hamilton County has a serious need for volunteer drivers.
They had additional drivers when the coronavirus crisis started, because people were working from home and had more flexible schedules. Now they’ve gone back to work.
And at the same time, the requests for meal delivery is rising. Beth Gelhausen, the executive director of meals on wheels of Hamilton County talks to us about how you can help.
