One of our favorite 500 traditions is the drinking of milk by the winning driver in Victory Circle. It’s a point of pride for Indiana dairy farmers to give it to the winning crew.

This year the honors go to veteran Indy 500 Milk Man Kerry Estes from Fountaintown, and rookie Milk Man Alex Neuenschwander from Bluffton.

The two presenters joined FOX59 live Wednesday from the Estes Family Farm in Fountaintown to share more about the special honor.

You can learn more about Kerry and Alex, and the milk tradition by clicking here.