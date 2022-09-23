The FOX59 Morning News team will reveal some of their favorite gameday recipes each week. This week, FOX59’s Melissa Crash revealed her award-winning chili recipe.

“Crash’s Gameday Chili” won a chili cookoff competition in Terre Haute where local law enforcement judged recipes.

Crash’s Gameday Chili

Ingredients

Dry ranch packets

1 pound ground beef

48 oz tomato juice

1 can drained chili beans

1 can drained pinto beans

1 can drained diced tomatoes

1 can drained Rotel diced tomatoes, green chilies

1 packet of chili seasoning

Instructions

Melissa says, cook the ground beef, then place all of the ingredients in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 5-6 hours. You HAVE to add noodles! Spaghetti or macaroni noodles, whichever you prefer. Then… don’t forget to dip in your peanut butter sandwich!

