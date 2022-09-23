The FOX59 Morning News team will reveal some of their favorite gameday recipes each week. This week, FOX59’s Melissa Crash revealed her award-winning chili recipe.
“Crash’s Gameday Chili” won a chili cookoff competition in Terre Haute where local law enforcement judged recipes.
Crash’s Gameday Chili
Ingredients
- Dry ranch packets
- 1 pound ground beef
- 48 oz tomato juice
- 1 can drained chili beans
- 1 can drained pinto beans
- 1 can drained diced tomatoes
- 1 can drained Rotel diced tomatoes, green chilies
- 1 packet of chili seasoning
Instructions
Melissa says, cook the ground beef, then place all of the ingredients in the slow cooker. Cook on low for 5-6 hours. You HAVE to add noodles! Spaghetti or macaroni noodles, whichever you prefer. Then… don’t forget to dip in your peanut butter sandwich!
In case you missed our other tailgate recipes: