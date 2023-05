May is Mental Health Awareness Month. For many of our Hoosier heroes, mental health assistance is vital. That’s where the non-profit Helping Veterans and Families, or HVAF, comes in. The organization helps homeless and at-risk veterans get back on their feet. HVAF’s therapist Kascha Koeling and Navy veteran Al Fagar joined Angela on the red couch to share more about the services HVAF offers. For more information, click here.

