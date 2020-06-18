Mental health impact of extended e-learning

INDIANAPOLIS — School leaders across Central Indiana are busy trying to figure out how to safely bring students back into the classroom this fall.

There’s a lot to balance.

Schools are weighing concerns about the spread of the coronavirus with the impact that extended online learning could have on the mental well-being of students, teachers, and parents alike.

Wanda Thruston, an Assistant Professor at the IU School of Nursing, joins us to explain the challenges many of us could face if e-learning is extended into next year.