Mental health programs in criminal justice system preventing jail time

INDIANAPOLIS– A big conversation of mental health and mental disorders includes the criminal justice systems and law enforcement.

Boone County Sheriff Mike Nielsen’s jail has gone from not offering any mental health services to offering more than 100 hours a week.

Psychiatrist Dr. Ashley Overley is the CEO of Sandra Eskenazi mental health center. Her clinicians team up with IMPD officers and detectives and interact directly with those in the middle of mental health crisis.

Sgt. Lance Dardeen is the supervisor of IMPD’s behavioral unit. His officers are partnered with a clinician before and after someone experiences a mental health crisis involving police. We talk to the three on what they are seeing right now.

