INDIANAPOLIS — Mental Illness Awareness Week is underway right now.

It was established as the first full week of October by congress in 1990.

Mental illness affects everyone directly or indirectly through family, friends and coworkers.

Kimble Richardson, a licensed mental health counselor for Community Health Network, discusses why it’s so important to bring awareness to mental illness and fight the stigma surrounding it.

Ways to get help:

BeWell Indiana Crisis Help Line is free and available by calling 211.

Community Health Network’s crisis line is (317) 621-5700.

The National Suicide Prevention Hotline is (800) 273-TALK or (800) 273-8255.

You can text for help by texting IN to 741741.