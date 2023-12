Join Newfields as they host the inaugural fundraising gala called “Midnight at Newfields.” It’s happening December 31st starting at 9 p.m. in celebration of New Year’s Eve. This luxurious black-tie 21+ fundraising event is themed “Under the Stars” and guests will enjoy glitz, glamour, music and much more throughout the Newfields campus. Tickets are available on their website.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction