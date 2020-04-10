Midwest food bank volunteer shares organization’s needs during pandemic

Many Hoosiers have lost their jobs due to the coronavirus.

That means more people need food assistance.

Midwest food bank is working hard to make sure no one goes hungry… but they are struggling to find enough volunteers.

Many of the organization’s volunteers are over 60 years old, and are now taking precautions and staying home for their health.

Midwest Food Bank volunteer Rita Arnold spoke to us on the phone to discuss the need for more help, how current volunteers are making sure to stay healthy, and the ways she has seen the community come together during this crisis.