INDIANAPOLIS — Two thousand volunteers are set to pack Gainbridge Fieldhouse for the 13th annual Million Meal Marathon!

The organization is partnering with Pacers sports and entertainment to pack one million nutritious meals for the hungry in Indiana.

Co founder and Executive Director of the Million Meal Marathon movement, Nancy Hintz, joins us to share more on how this marathon is uniting the community.

Click here to learn more about this organization and how you can participate!