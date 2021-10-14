Million Meals Marathon Tips Off

INDIANAPOLIS — A big effort to help stop hunger in the Hoosier state starts Thursday morning.

The Million Meal Marathon will start with a special tip-off event where volunteers will pack dinners for local food pantries.

In addition to the big tip-off event, they will also have smaller groups practicing social distancing working together to pack meals for the next month.

At 9 a.m. Thursday volunteers will gather at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum at the state fairgrounds to pack mac and cheese dinners. They will add dry ingredients to plastic bags then weigh, seal and box them in teams.

Since the pandemic, we’ve seen an increase in food insecurity and this event aims to put a dent in that.

“I think what a lot of people don’t realize is that we had a significant need before the pandemic, but since the pandemic, the need is two to three times greater than what the food banks were seeing prior,” said Executive Director & Co-Founder of Million Meal Movement Nancy Hintz.

This effort gives volunteers who want to help a tangible way to make a difference.

“What I really love in the synergy that’s in the room of literally having thousands of people come together from all walks of life, working shoulder to shoulder being able to help their fellow neighbor,” said Hintz.

“It’s something, since the pandemic, that is very near and dear to my heart as well as our organization to be able to see the community coming together.”

There is still time to sign up to volunteer for the additional packing events. Click here for more information.