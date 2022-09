Having a kiddo head off to college is a huge adjustment for both them and you as their parent! No matter how close or far they go, sending a care package can help them get settled in their dorm, and it’s the perfect way to remind them of home!

Mommy Magic’s Mary Susan joined FOX59 this morning to show us how to create the ultimate college care package!



Mary Susan is a family lifestyle expert with tons of great ideas. To read more of them, click here.