Hacks on entertaining outdoors Mommy Magic Posted: Apr 26, 2021 / 09:49 AM EDT / Updated: Apr 26, 2021 / 09:49 AM EDT INDIANAPOLIS– The month of may is nearly here and the weather is finally starting to get warmer. That means it’s the perfect time to think about outdoor entertaining. Mommy Magic’s Mary Susan has some simple ways to update your entertaining game. Close Modal Suggest a Correction Your name(required) Your email(required) Report a typo or grammatical error(required) Submit Suggest a Correction