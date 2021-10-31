Monday on FOX59 News at 10: Angela Ganote sits down with FedEx shooter’s mom

Indianapolis — In a special report Monday night on FOX59 News at Ten, Angela Ganote sits down with the mother of the FedEx shooter to talk about the warning signs and what she believes should have been done to prevent a tragedy.

Brandon Hole drove to his former employer on April 15, 2021 and shot and killed 8 innocent people.

FOX59 Anchor Angela Ganote talks with Sheila Hole about what she did to try to get Brandon help. Brandon’s mom details his medical and mental health records and their interaction with law enforcement and therapists.

Watch the interview Monday on FOX59 News at 10.