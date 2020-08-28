Monroe Hospital documentary about COVID-19 patient’s experience

The Coronavirus crisis has affected so many lives around the world and in Indiana. Sometimes it’s hard to comprehend the staggering numbers. A new documentary is telling the story of one patient in Central Indiana. Monroe County farmer Jeri Hall drove to Monroe Hospital in March when she started showing symptoms of COVID-19. She had no idea she was in for the fight of her life. Against all odds she survived thanks to the dedication of the staff at the small hospital. Now the documentary called Time to Heal is out. It shares Jeri’s experience and how the hospital came together to help her. Jeri and a pulmonologist joined us this morning to talk about the documentary.