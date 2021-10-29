More Than a Tailgate fundraiser for domestic abuse survivors

INDIANAPOLIS– The Colts face the Titans this Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium and there’s a great tailgating event before the game, but it’s more than a tailgate. It’s a fundraising event for the “More than a Phone” program which provides domestic violence survivors with free phones and service to help their transition away from life with an abuser.

The “More than a Tailgate” fundraiser is Sunday, October 30th at the Crane Bay event center in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tickets are still available! You can buy them here.

