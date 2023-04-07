Morning Light is a non-profit that believes everyone has the right to die with dignity, no matter their circumstances. That’s why they provide a free home for terminally ill Hoosiers who have nowhere else to go due to finances or other issues. They rely solely on the generosity of others to make it happen, and they’ve got a fundraiser coming up that will appeal to anyone with a sweet tooth. Madison Gonzalez, Executive Director of Morning Light joined Angela in the studio to share more about that fundraiser. For more information, click here.

