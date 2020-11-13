NASA, SpaceX heading to space in historic launch

INDIANAPOLIS– Since the shuttle program ended in 2011 NASA hasn’t had a way to launch astronauts into space from the U.S.

In May, two astronauts went to space on a SpaceX rocket, launched from American soil. November 14th, NASA and SpaceX are sending four astronauts into space. It will be the first fully crewed, commercial mission to the international space station.

NASA astronaut Mike Fincke talks to us about the historic launch and what it means for the future of space exploration. For more information, head to their website.