NASA’s Perseverance rover scheduled to land on Mars

INDIANAPOLIS — Today is the day NASA will land the first rover on Mars in nearly a decade.

The Perseverance rover will search for signs of life, collect the first samples that will be returned by a future mission and pave the way for human explorers.

Stony Brook University assistant professor Joel Hurowitz is the Deputy Principal Investigator for the Planetary Instrument for X-ray Lithochemistry (PIXL), which measures the chemical composition of rocks and minerals.

It was selected by NASA to fly on the upcoming Mars 2020 Rover mission.

Professor Hurowitz shares more about the mission’s goal and what he hopes to learn.