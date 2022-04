INDIANAPOLIS – National Public Safety Communicators Week is coming to an end – an important week dedicated to honoring 911 dispatchers across the country.

Did you now that Marion County’s 911 dispatch center is the largest and busiest in the state? More than 160 dispatchers handled over 1.6 million calls for help in 2021.

We caught up with dispatchers Emily Euliss and Heather Odom, as well as Marion County 911 Director Michael Hubbs to discuss their roles, and how you can be part of the team.