National Bacon Day dishes from HC Tavern in Fishers

Morning News
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS- Listen up — bacon lovers! Thursday, December 30, 2021 is National Bacon Day!
Some of you enjoy yours with breakfast or maybe perhaps on a sandwich, or if you like bacon by itself, its pretty tasty.
According to new data… about 268 million Americans consumed bacon last year.
Sous Chef, Rafael Garcia, talked about several tasty recipes from HC Tavern in Fishers, Indiana.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Fun Winter Activities

Home for the Holidays

More Home for the Holidays

Latest News

More News