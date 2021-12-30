INDIANAPOLIS- Listen up — bacon lovers! Thursday, December 30, 2021 is National Bacon Day!
Some of you enjoy yours with breakfast or maybe perhaps on a sandwich, or if you like bacon by itself, its pretty tasty.
According to new data… about 268 million Americans consumed bacon last year.
Sous Chef, Rafael Garcia, talked about several tasty recipes from HC Tavern in Fishers, Indiana.
National Bacon Day dishes from HC Tavern in Fishers
