The national FFA convention returns to Indianapolis on Wednesday, November 1st. Now in its 96th year, the convention brings together members from all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. This year, more than 65,000 guests are expected to attend. Indiana FFA secretary Maddie Denton and Associate Director Mandy Hazlett joined Angela in the studio to share more. For more information, click here.

