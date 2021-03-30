National Hot Chicken Day: Can Jim and Daniel handle it?

Morning News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — If you can’t take the heat…

In honor of National Hot Chicken Day, FOX59 Morning Meteorologist Jim O’Brien and Anchor Daniel Miller take a bite of Joella’s Hot Chicken.

It’s just one bite, but it doesn’t take long to get hot in here.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News