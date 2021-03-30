National Hot Chicken Day: Can Jim and Daniel handle it?

INDIANAPOLIS -- In honor of National Hot Chicken Day, Daniel and Jim try out Joella's Chicken's most famous challenge. Joella's is the nation's largest hot chicken chain in the country, which is based in Louisville.

FOX59's Daniel Miller and Jim O'Brien decided to try out the "fire-in da-hole" challenge. The chicken comes with a dry rub that features ghost pepper, and the world's hottest pepper, the Carolina reaper.