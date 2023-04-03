April is National Minority Health Month.

Well-known journalist and Warren Central High School graduate Jane Pauley has made it her mission to make quality health care accessible to Central Indiana patients regardless of their ability to pay for it.

The Jane Pauley Community Health Center was founded in 2009 with support from the Warren Township School District.

Doctor Michael Khouli and Doctor Niles Carter stopped by Fox59 to talk about the services they offer along with the impact it has had on the community.