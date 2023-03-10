If you pack a kid’s lunch box, you might be in a rut at this point of the school year.

We’re using “national pack your lunch day” as the perfect excuse to get some help revitalizing your lunches, and saving some money.

CEO Stephanie Drewry from sprouts cooking school, the state’s only dedicated cooking school is in the studio to share ways to spice up the lunch box.

Tips for Packing a Lunch Kids Will Enjoy:

● Include children in the packing and decision-making process by offering choices.

● Make it visually appealing with color and also the lunch container style.

● Make the process work for your lifestyle with easy-to-create and repeatable main dishes, and by

incorporating leftovers.

● Encourage eating veggies with complimentary dips or hummus.

● Add toppings like sprinkles or granola to items like yogurt.

● Try challenging them to try one new food per week.

● Cut items like sandwiches into fun shapes with cookie cutters.

● Include a fun note.

● Include an ice pack for cool foods or use a thermos to keep soups/items warm.

● Accommodate for dental considerations like braces or loose teeth and prepare food accordingly

(i.e., thinly sliced apples).

To learn more information about Sprouts Cooking School, Indiana’s only kids-dedicated culinary school you can click here.