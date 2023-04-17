According to the American Humane Association, one out of three pets become lost at some point in their lifetime. Close to 10 million dogs and cats are lost or stolen each year. During this National Pet Identification week — you can make sure you’ve taken all the necessary steps to recover your pet should they become lost. Doctor Rachael Campbell, the Medical Director for Pet Wellness Clinics, joined Daniel to educate Hoosiers on those steps. For more information, click here.

