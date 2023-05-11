A lot of Hoosiers vacation in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. It’s not a very long drive, and you can take in the beautiful Smoky Mountains, and check out Dollywood while there. The theme park has a brand-new roller coaster that is sure to draw even more visitors. Elizabeth Ringas, president of American Coaster Enthusiasts, and Jenn Webb, a publicist for Dollywood, joined Angela live from the Big Beat Mountain ride. For more information, click here.

