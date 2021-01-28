New campaign to help encourage struggling dads

INDIANAPOLIS– Parenting can be tough on a normal day. Add in the pandemic, and it’s often more than a little challenging.

Some dads are now finding it hard to stay actively engaged with their kids while dealing with everyday struggles. So to build confidence and celebrate everyday victories of being a father, a new campaign has been unveiled encouraging “dadication.”

We talk to Kenneth Braswell, CEO and founder of Fathers Incorporated and Howard Young, the father of a four-year-old son and part of the “dadication” campaign.

For more information, head to their website.