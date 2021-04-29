New campaign to help health care workers, local restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS– As we all know, our community has faced a lot of challenges over the past year. Two groups that are among the hardest hit by the pandemic have been our health care workers and our local restaurants and chefs. Now a new campaign sponsored by Rev is working to support them both.

It’s called “Fueling Rev chefs and IU Health front line heroes.” We talk to Jill Castor, a nursing director at IU Health, and Neal Brown, a local chef and restaurateur. For more information, head to their website.