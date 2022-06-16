Researchers are making advancements in cancer treatments all the time.

A recent clinical trial involving 14 rectal cancer patients at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York had an incredible 100% success rate. They were given an immunotherapy medication called “Dostarlimab.” 6 months later, the cancer was gone in every single patient.

Medical oncologist Andrea Cercek, the lead doctor in this study, joined Lindy Thackston, who has undergone her own journey with cancer, to talk about this groundbreaking trial.