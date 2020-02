Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Indianapolis, Ind - New regulations on e-cigarettes have been put in place by the Food and Drug Administration. The FDA is pulling fruit and mint-flavored e-cig products from stores. Only tobacco and menthol pod or cartridge-based products will be allowed. The FDA says the ban is meant to protect children from the dangers of vaping.

The Director of the FDA's Center for Tobacco Products, Mitch Zeller spoke with Angela Ganote about the new regulations.