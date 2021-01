INDIANAPOLIS-- For most of us the pandemic has been filled with stress and anxiety. It also is is making challenges that would shake up the healthiest relationships. Since many couples have been spending a lot more time together, it can result in too much of a good thing.

So how do you keep the love alive during this difficult time? We talk to psychotherapist and relationship expert Babita Spinelli. She explains some simple tips. For more information, head to her website.