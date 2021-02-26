New event helps support Black-owned restaurants

INDIANAPOLIS–W e all know local restaurants have been hurting during the pandemic and could definitely use our support. Now a new initiative is starting February 28. Restaurants are offering special deals to draw in customers. This event highlights Black-owned businesses and chefs in Indianapolis. It’s called “Black dolla dining days.”

We talk to Carmen Davenport, founder of the social networking group “Black Dolla,” and Tasha Claytor, better known as Chef T. She’s the founder of “T Street Eatz.” We hear about how this event will help those businesses thrive.