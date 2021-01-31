New face at FOX59: Welcome back to Indy, Daniel Miller

INDIANAPOLIS — There’s a new face on FOX59.

Anchor Daniel Miller joins Angela Ganote, Jim O’Brien and Britt Baker on FOX59 Morning News from 7-10 a.m. weekdays, and Beairshelle Edmé for FOX59 First at Four.

He comes to Indy after six years in Boston as a morning anchor at FOX affiliate WFXT-TV.

But Miller is no stranger to Indianapolis and the Hoosier state. Before taking the job in New England in 2015, he was a weekend evening anchor and reporter for WISH-TV.

He first came to Indy in 1999, and he has owned a home in central Indiana ever since.

Click here to read his full bio, and join us in welcoming him back home.