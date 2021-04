INDIANAPOLIS - Gonzaga and Baylor will play for the NCAA men's basketball championship. There are a number of factors to think about when picking a winner. Experts use analytics and years of experience. Others pick which team is sporting their favorite color. When it comes down to it, no one knows what will happen.

FOX59 turned to Silly Safaris and Bubba, an African bullfrog to make a pick. Who did he go with? Watch to find out!